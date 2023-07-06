Possible ammonia exposure during safety check sends Toledo police officer to hospital

Police made the safety check after receiving a call regarding a 'strong odor of death' in the apartment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A safety check at a west Toledo apartment unit resulted in the admittance of one officer into the hospital for possible ammonia exposure Wednesday night.

Toledo police crews responded to an apartment in the 1500 block of Brooke Park Drive at approximately 9:21 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a "strong odor of death" in the apartment. The caller said they retrieved a deceased dog from the location and believed the odor from inside the apartment to be a human body.

In a report, police said they cleared the location and did not find any deceased persons in the unit. During the investigation, an officer began experiencing difficulty breathing and respiratory irritation. He transported himself to a hospital for possible ammonia exposure, where another officer met with him to complete exposure paperwork the report stated.

No serious injury is suspected, police said.

