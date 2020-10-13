Officer Anthony Dia will forever be enshrined in the American Police Hall of Fame

Officer Dia's wife Jayme and Chief Kral were also given a certificate from the International Conference of Police Chaplains honoring Officer Dia's sacrifice.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of Toledo's own was honored Tuesday and will be remembered beyond the city for years to come.

Officer Dia was recognized by the American Police Hall of Fame with a Medal of Honor Plaque which was presented to his wife, Jayme Dia.

Officer Dia's name, rank, departmental affiliation, city and state will be etched into the marble walls of the Hall of Fame’s memorial.

Jayme and Toledo Police Chief George Kral were also given a certificate from the International Conference of Police Chaplains acknowledging Officer Dia’s ultimate sacrifice.

The American Police Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Titusville, Florida.