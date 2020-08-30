"Messages that are intended to be upsetting and hurtful are unconstructive and do not reflect our core values as a university."

KENT, Ohio — The painted rock on the front campus of Kent State University is a tradition with messages of support and school pride.

But now university officials are trying to find out who put offensive graffiti on the rock that targeted the Black community.

The message was discovered on Friday.

In a release, Kent State says that type of behavior will not be tolerated and it will remain focused on social justice both on campus and in the community.

Today, we became aware of a message painted on the KSU rock that was offensive and insulting to many, specifically to members of our Black community. Messages that are intended to be upsetting and hurtful are unconstructive and do not reflect our core values as a university.