LUCAS, Ohio — Ohio Department of Transportation plow crews were out in full force on their first big day of the season. But garage managers said crews have been prepping the plows for a number of weeks now.

"We were actually ready about three weeks ago just in case we had a couple of trucks ready to go. Just within the last few days, we got the at of the trucks together so our entire fleet is on the road ready to go," said ODOT Transportation Manager Matt Harvey.

ODOT has been running on a full crew schedule since early Monday morning, which consists of about 50 trucks throughout Lucas and Wood County.

As crews make their way around northwest Ohio, they are reminding drivers to look out for the flashing green and yellow lights putting salt and brine on the roadways.

If you see a plow do your best to safely get around it.

"Keep away from our drivers, let them do their jobs. There's a lot of stuff that goes on in the cabs of these trucks, with hitting buttons, moving plows, dumping salt. So their hands are busy but obviously we've got our eyes on the road," explained Harvey.

Crews plan to treat the roads even after the snow stops falling.

Stay with WTOL 11 for constant traffic alerts.

RELATED: ODOT prepares fleets for winter season

RELATED: ODOT already preparing for winter weather