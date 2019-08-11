FINDLAY, Ohio — With winterlike temperatures already hitting the area, Ohio Department of Transportation districts across the state are prepping their fleets for the cold and snow.

WTOL visited the District 1 garage in Findlay, where crews conducted their annual inspections of all snow removal equipment.

“We’ve got all of our mechanics going through our equipment here," ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes said. "Our plows, our trucks, making sure that everything is ready to go.”

Hughes said the department has started to use more liquid brine in recent years as a more cost-effective way of melting snow, especially on interstates.

“Brine is a salt and water solution," he said. "We are using more brine, (and) we'll be using more brine than ever before.”

ODOT officials say snow prep is more complex than most people think. Trucks are outfitted with three types of plows and this year, all vehicles will be equipped with GPS tracking to assist in helping fight the snow.

“Snow and ice control is our signature service. That’s what most people know us for," Hughes added. "And you know with the latest technology, I’m very confident that we’re ready to go for this winter season."

Hughes is urging the public to help in snow removal by giving plows plenty of room and "don't crowd the plow."

