ODOT to hold hiring event in Defiance, Bowling Green

ODOT is looking to hire winter seasonal positions in multiple counties in the area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As winter gets closer, the Ohio Department of Transportation is planning ahead by holding hiring events to fill winter seasonal positions.

ODOT Districts 1 and 2 have hiring events planned through September and October in Defiance, Bowling Green and Lima.

ODOT is looking to fill about 65 seasonal positions across the region. Plowing snow is the primary job responsibility for the positions, but employees may also be asked to perform other operational duties.

District 1 is looking to fill 36 positions in Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties.

District 2 maintains Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, and Williams counties and is seeking drivers for Lucas, Northwood, Ottawa, & Wood garages.

During these winter seasonal hiring events, applicants will undergo a driving record check and take the required physical abilities test prior to being interviewed by a manager for the position. Applicants will be required to wear a face covering during the job fair.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) with a tanker endorsement, without air brake restriction; and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.

The salary is $18.05 per hour. The positions are temporary, and benefits are not provided. Both districts are looking for people who are available to work 40 hours a week from December through March. On-call and part-time options may be available.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Training is available for applicants who meet the basic requirements.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at ODOT District 2 district garage, 317 E. Poe Rd., Bowling Green Applicants will be checked-in in the northwest corner of the parking lot near the gate, and someone will bring you back to the garage when space becomes available

Tuesday, Oct. 13, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 district office, 1885 N. McCullough Street, Lima

Tuesday, Oct. 20, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at ODOT District 1 Defiance County maintenance garage, 2340 Baltimore Rd., Defiance