ODOT holding job fairs this week for snow plow drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking to hire 35 seasonal snow plow drivers in northwest Ohio.

A job fair is scheduled Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at the ODOT Fulton County garage, located at 8878 State Rt. 108 in Wauseon. These positions will serve Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

Another job fair is set for Thursday at the ODOT Northwood Outpost garage, located at 200 Lemoyne Rd. in Northwood. These positions will serve Lucas County.

There are also jobs open in Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties.

Applicants will undergo a driving record check and must complete a physical abilities test prior to being interviewed. Applicants must have a valid Class A or B CDL with tanker endorsement and good driving record, and submit to a drug screen and background check.

Wages are $19.15 an hour. Temporary seasonal positions do not include benefits.

Previous experience plowing snow is not necessary. Learn more about open positions and apply in advance here.