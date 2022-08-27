ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge

TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing.
On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
ODOT demolished the bridge in a controlled explosion around 10:00 p.m.
Crews stopped traffic on I-75 at Detroit Ave. southbound and at Buck Road northbound to allow the demolition to occur.
They also checked the area underneath the bridge before the demolition.
Area law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the operation.
The explosion could be felt for miles around the area.
The Michael V. DiSalle bridge was built in 1963 and was named after a former Toledo mayor and Ohio governor.
ODOT began the project to widen I-75 between Buck Rd. and South Avenue in 2018. The ongoing project includes the replacement of the DiSalle Bridge.
Crews have been demolishing portions of the old bridge for months as work on a new bridge continued.
Work on the I-75 upgrade is expected to be complete in 2023.
MORE FROM WTOL 11:
Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!