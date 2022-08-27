ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge

The Michael V. DiSalle Bridge carried I-75 over the Maumee River since it opened in November 1963. It was replaced in an I-75 widening project that began in 2018.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing.

On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.

ODOT demolished the bridge in a controlled explosion around 10:00 p.m.

Crews stopped traffic on I-75 at Detroit Ave. southbound and at Buck Road northbound to allow the demolition to occur.

They also checked the area underneath the bridge before the demolition.

Area law enforcement and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the operation.

That BOOM you may have just heard is the sound of progress as the last remaining section of the old DiSalle bridge over... Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation - Toledo District 2 on Saturday, August 27, 2022

The explosion could be felt for miles around the area.

The Michael V. DiSalle bridge was built in 1963 and was named after a former Toledo mayor and Ohio governor.

ODOT began the project to widen I-75 between Buck Rd. and South Avenue in 2018. The ongoing project includes the replacement of the DiSalle Bridge.

Crews have been demolishing portions of the old bridge for months as work on a new bridge continued.

Work on the I-75 upgrade is expected to be complete in 2023.

