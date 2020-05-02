LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Ahead of the First Alert Day on Thursday, ODOT crews are already starting to prepare the roads.

ODOT crews will go on a full schedule at noon on Wednesday in addition to the many crews that have already started treating the roads.

"As you're out on the roadways right now you might see those white lines that are on the road. They are putting down brine and that is something we do to pre-treat. We can do that a couple days ahead of a weather event," said Kelsie Hogland with ODOT district two.

Full staff for local ODOT crews ranges anywhere from six to ten trucks per garage, with Lucas and Wood counties having about 50 trucks.

This winter has been relatively slow for ODOT crews. Compared to last winter, plow crews have used 85 percent less brine and 67 percent less salt. All of that material will be saved for significant future weather events

"They're definitely eager and ready to go, they're waiting for a couple of big events, which by this time in the year we've already typically had a couple. So they're definitely looking forward to getting out putting down the bryne and salt things like that" said Hogland.

