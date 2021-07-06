x
ODOT closing two downtown exits from I-75, AW Trail on Monday

Downtown drivers may need to plan for big changes to their commute for the foreseeable future.

Get ready for potentially big changes to your commute if you drive use the I-75 downtown exits.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they will be closing the ramp from northbound I-75 to Exit 201B, which is the Downtown/Anthony Wayne Trail/SR 25 exit as part of the I-75 mega project.

The ramp will be closed at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 7.

The exit is expected to be closed for reconstruction until May 2022.

ODOT will also be closing the northbound ramp from State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail to Collingwood Blvd.

That closure will last through September.

