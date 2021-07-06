ODOT closing two downtown exits from I-75, AW Trail on Monday

Get ready for potentially big changes to your commute if you drive use the I-75 downtown exits.
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they will be closing the ramp from northbound I-75 to Exit 201B, which is the Downtown/Anthony Wayne Trail/SR 25 exit as part of the I-75 mega project.
The ramp will be closed at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 7.
The exit is expected to be closed for reconstruction until May 2022.
ODOT will also be closing the northbound ramp from State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail to Collingwood Blvd.
That closure will last through September.