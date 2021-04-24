ODNR announces nonprofit to make state parks more inclusive

The goals of the State Park's Foundation include making waterways and trails for those in wheelchairs or have other disabilities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has announced a nonprofit group to enhance and upgrade the state's 75 parks to make them more inclusive.

One of the first goals for the State Park's Foundation is working to enhance existing waterways and to create more access for launch ramps, kayaks and accessories at some park locations.

The initiative will allow people with limited mobility and those who use a wheelchair to get access to the water more safely.

Another goal for the nonprofit is to make trails more accessible for those in wheelchairs. ODNR says the organization will use funds to purchase all-terrain wheelchairs specially designed for riding on uneven surfaces.

For blind people or those with low vision, ODNR says the nonprofit will install braille signs along select trails, guide ropes and other enhancements.

All state parks are free to enter.