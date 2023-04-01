5 pups graduate from ODNR's K-9 Academy

Five dogs graduated and are ready to enter the workforce after completing more than 300 hours in ODNR’s K-9 training program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources hosted a graduation ceremony Friday welcoming the newest K-9 officers who will help protect state parks.

– a standard set by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission.

One of the graduates is Ember, a 1-year-old Dutch shepherd, who will be joining ODNR Officer Jeremy Berger in patrolling state parks in northwest Ohio.

“It gives me great pride to see Ember graduate from our esteemed training academy,” ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft Chief Glen Cobb said. “I am confident that our visitors will be in good hands with Ember and Officer Berger protecting our state parks.”

Ember is now certified in tracking, narcotic detection and suspect apprehension. She is also trained to protect her handler.