Ohio Department of Agriculture to keep foxtail barley off 'noxious weed list'

The ODA announced their decision on Friday after a review; the plant appeared in abundance in Perrysburg in July.

In a letter to Perrysburg Mayor Thomas Mackin on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced they would not place foxtail barley on the noxious weed list.

ODA made the decision after a discussion with "various stakeholders," experts and agricultural departments from other states. They stated they would continue to monitor the species and were willing to work with the property owner and farmer to help mitigate the foxtail barley problem.

This announcement came after Perrysburg residents brought the problem of foxtail barley, which is dangerous to pets, to the attention of city council and Mayor Mackin. The plant was found in abundance on a private property off of Perrysburg's Eckel Junction Road nearby Costco. The major point of contention was the danger the plant posed to the property owner's dogs, who ingested the plants and needed to be hospitalized.

In order to have the plant removed, it would first need to appear on the ODA's official noxious weeds list. Mayor Mackin sent a letter to the ODA on July 19 requesting the plant be placed on the list.

However, per Ohio State University professor of weed management Mark Loux, the plant, while dangerous to pets, is native to Ohio and very rarely grows in abundance as seen in the Perrysburg property. He also suggested the foxtail barley growth did not occur suddenly.

In a statement regarding ODA's decision, Mayor Mackin said the city of Perrysburg will continue to do what it can within the confines of the law to assist the resident. He also said neighbors should continue to work with the property owner regarding the problem.