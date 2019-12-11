PORT CLINTON, Ohio — It's going to be easier to get around the City of Port Clinton in 2020.

Last month, the Ottawa County Transportation Authority was awarded grant dollars to launch a pilot program in Port Clinton.

Some time in 2020, OCTA will launch a deviated fixed route, basically a continuous shuttle loop in the city with three new shuttles paid for by the grant.

Once the shuttle stop sites are selected, the pilot program will run for a few months to see if it can be a viable service for OCTA riders in Port Clinton.

Director Laurie Cleaver hopes the loop can run on shuttles arriving at the sops every 40 to 50 minutes

Currently, OCTA riders have to schedule a ride and are held to the tight arrival and departure schedule.

But the loop should give riders more freedom.

"And it gives the rider a lot more flexibility where if they want to stay in Kroger longer, or Walmart longer, they are able to do that, and for a very low fee," said OCTA director Laurie Cleaver.

OCTA has already sent out surveys to Port Clinton residents, but they'd like to collect more public input before deciding on the actual shuttle stop locations for this loop.

