TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department fought an occupied house fire in central Toledo early Thursday morning.

The fire is happened on the 100 block of Hamilton.

Crews say two adults and four children were inside the house at the time of the fire, but everyone made it out safely.

The family is waiting inside their neighbor's house while fire crews work on their home. The Red Cross is on the way to the scene to assist the family.

Crews say there was heavy fire in the front of the home. A fire investigator has been called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters say there were smoke detectors in the home.