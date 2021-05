TPD said the father was venting and needed to calm down before he was allowed in the building. No one was injured or harmed during the lockdown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Oakdale Elementary School on East Broadway was placed under lockdown on Monday afternoon after a disgruntled parent made a scene outside of the school.

According to Toledo police, an unhappy parent was upset over an issue. The school was on lockdown for a short time.

