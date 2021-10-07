Oak Openings Metropark welcoming microbrewery and coffeehouse

HEAVY Beer and Black Kite Coffee are opening a food and beverage establishment at the park.

SWANTON, Ohio — Oak Openings Preserve Metropark soon will offer beer and coffee in addition to the scenery and wildlife.

HEAVY Beer Company and Black Kite Coffee will operate a nano brewery and coffeehouse in a renovated barn at the Beach Ridge area of the park in Swanton. The partnership between these locally owned businesses and Metroparks Toledo will create more amenities for guests at the Treehouse Village and more gathering places for park visitors.

The Board of Park Commissioners approved a three-year lease Wednesday with the company. HEAVY Wheelhouse is expected to open later this year.

The establishment will be the first food and beverage operation in a Metropark. Metroparks merchandise will also be sold.