OAK HARBOR, Ohio — The village of Oak Harbor wants to develop a stretch of their Portage River waterfront, but would need state funding first.

A 400-foot stretch of the Portage River in Oak Harbor, while scenic, is entirely underused. Recently, the village installed a kayak launch, which helped create a new kayak business.

Village leaders wants to expand and develop even more of the waterfront. The proposal shows an elevated walkway, amphitheater, shelter house and floating docks.

But at around $2 million dollars, it's a large proposal for such a small community. So, mayor Quinton Babcock wants the project to be approved in the state 2020 capital budget as a local permanent improvement. He said that with this area already being a tourist destination, the improvements should be a welcome addition to northwest Ohio.

"It really plays into all of the regional strengths. People already come to this area to bird at Magee marsh, and to fish on Lake Erie, ride the bike trail in Elmore. And it's one of those things that like, once it's here you're going to think how'd we ever live without that," Babcock said.

Jon Monk

Even if you don't live in Oak Harbor proper, but you feel like you could benefit from this water front project being approved; you can fill out an official letter of support by visiting the Support Oak Harbor website.

