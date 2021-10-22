Oak Harbor family asking community's help to find stolen car belonging to late mother

Cheyenne Heggie says someone stole her late mother's 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass from her brother's driveway earlier this month. Her mother died of cancer in 2018.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — An Oak Harbor family is searching for answers after their late mother's car was stolen earlier this month.

Cheyenne Heggie says her brother parked the 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass in his driveway on Oct. 10. Someone late that night or early the next morning walked up to the car, got in and took off.

Heggie says she was sick to her stomach when she found out.

"Especially like, this is the area we grew up and this was our mother's car and was just really sick to think somebody really took it," Heggie said.

Heggie says her mom got the car in the '90s. Her brother took it after she died of cancer in 2018 and they both have fond memories of it. Heggie remembers learning to drive in it.

"I remember the first time I drove that car," Heggie said. "I was so terrified because it was my mom's baby. I was just sitting driving and was like, 'I'm so scared.' I was going like five miles per hour and she was like, 'Cheyenne, put the gas on.' I was terrified, but I loved it."

Cheyenne Heggie and her brother Tyler are still trying to wrap their heads around why someone stole their 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass from this spot back on Oct. 10. It means a lot to them as it belonged to their mom who passed away in 2018 from cancer. @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/EDRWeb64vK — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) October 21, 2021

They filed a police report with Oak Harbor Police Department, but so far there have been no leads.

So the family took to Facebook, sharing pictures of the car along with details on a reward that, thanks to the generosity of community members, has grown to $2,000.

Heggie says they didn't just lose a machine, but memories as well.

"You know, we have a lot of people on our side trying to help us find this. We're trying to stay hopeful, but it's tough sometimes. But we're just really hoping that someone will come forward with some information," said Heggie.