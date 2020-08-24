O-I Glass Senior Vice President submits resignation

Deputy General Counsel Darrow A. Abrahams will succeed MaryBeth Wilkinson in all positions.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — O-I Glass, a glass container manufacturing company located in Perrysburg, in undergoing some leadership changes.

MaryBeth Wilkinson who served as the company's senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary submitted her resignation of all positions on Aug. 20. to pursure other opportunities.

Her resignation will be effective starting Sept. 4. and Deputy General Counsel Darrow A. Abrahams, will replace her in all positions according to the company's succession plan.