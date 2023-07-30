NWS: EF-1 tornado touches down in Defiance County on Saturday

Windspeeds in the overnight tornado reached up to 90 m.p.h. Three barns and a home suffered minor to major damage according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has completed their storm survey for the severe weather that rolled through Defiance County early on Saturday morning.

According to NWS, an EF-1 tornado touched down at a property near Casebeer Miller Rd. and Buckskin Rd. northwest of Hicksville at 2:53 a.m.

The tornado lasted for approximately a minute and was on the ground for about a third of a mile.

Several trees were snapped or uprooted by the tornado, 3 barns suffered minor to major damage, and a home suffered damage to its roof and pool deck, according to the ground and drone survey.

Windspeeds were estimated to reach up to 90 m.p.h. and the tornado had a width of about 100 yards.

One Hicksville family was directly in the tornado's path.

Stephanie Mazur says her family didn't hear the tornado sirens, or get a text alert warning them of the tornado but they managed to get into the basement.

She says they got lucky because she's a light sleeper and one of her children had fallen asleep in the basement.

"My daughter sleeps in the basement and her room has no windows so it’s a pretty safe spot, so we went in with her. She never hears storms because of the way her room is set up on one side and no windows on the other. Well she heard this one and the whole house shook," said Mazur.

Mayor of Hicksville Ron Jones reported there were no injuries as a result of the storm.