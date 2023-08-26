NWS confirms 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during late-night storms

The nine tornadoes touched down in northern Ohio during severe weather that took place Thursday night into Friday morning.

OHIO, USA — The National Weather Service confirmed nine tornadoes, varying in severity from EF0 to EF2, touched down in northern Ohio during severe weather that took place Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0 - Weak 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent >200 mph



EF2 tornadoes

NWS said two EF2 tornadoes touched down, one in Warrensville Heights near Bedford Heights and one in Middlefield.

Cuyahoga County

According to NWS, the tornado in Warrensville Heights, located in Cuyahoga County, began on Friday at 12:07 a.m. near Vera Street, just east of Green Road. The tornado traveled southeast across Interstate 271 and Interstate 480 before ending south of Miles Road, just east of Highway 422. NWS reports the maximum wind speed reached 120 mph and the tornado traveled about 1.5 miles and lasted about 2 minutes.



Several downed trees were reported and there was damage to the roof of a car dealership and industrial park. NWS also reported that uprooted trees fell onto multiple homes and two industrial buildings had damage to metal support beams and brick walls.

Geauga County

Just 15 minutes later in the next county over, NWS said an EF2 tornado touched down in Middlefield, located in Geauga County. They reported that the tornado touched down at 12:22 a.m. near the intersection of Burton-Windsor Road and state Route 608. The tornado intensified as it traveled southeast before lifting near the intersection of Route 608 and Nauvoo Road. NWS said the maximum wind speed reached 115 mph and the tornado traveled 0.7 miles, lasting about one minute.

NWS reports the tornado completely destroyed a barn and caused extensive damage to its property. The entire barn was lifted and thrown approximately 150 yards and the entire outer structure composed of cinder blocks collapsed. Adjacent barns in the area received extensive damage as well.

EF1 tornadoes

Ottawa County

According to NWS, an EF1 tornado touched down near South Nissen Road and West Deno Road in Ottawa County at approximately 11:08 p.m. NWS crews observed several tree limbs broken off in this location.

The tornado then traveled southeast, where it damaged a nursery greenhouse, before crossing the Portage River. Several trees were blown down and tree limbs were scattered onto nearby homes, NWS said.

The tornado continued tracking southeast, where it uprooted three large trees onto a home and damaged the roof. It also caused damage to home siding and snapped power lines along County Road 92.

The tornado traveled approximately 4.29 miles with a 100-yard width before dissipating at 11:15 p.m. in Sandusky County.

Erie County

Vermilion Township in Erie County saw damage after a confirmed EF1 tornado traveled through the area, gaining a speed of around 90 mph. It was on the ground for just over a quarter mile and uprooted trees. One limb that fell during the tornado partially destroyed a home near Mari-Dor Beach Cottages.

Cuyahoga County

NWS said the tornado in northeast Cleveland began on Thursday evening at 11:59 p.m. near East 71st Street and Chester Avenue and traveled near the area of Cleveland Clinic Main Campus before ending near East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

There was extensive tree damage with some homes suffering minor damage from the storms.

NWS said multiple light poles were bent near the base at a shopping center on East 79th Street and at the intersection of East 89th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Lake County

NWS reports that an EF1 tornado touched down in Mentor, located in Lake County, at 12:04 a.m. just west of Dartmoor Road near Mentor Avenue. The tornado reached a maximum wind speed of 110 mph and traveled around 3.25 miles. It was on the ground for five minutes.

NWS reported that there was damage to trees and powerlines. There were also reports of trees falling on homes and extensive tree damage across the Great Lakes Mall property.

Medina County

NWS said an EF1 tornado touched down in Spencer, located in Medina County, at 12:11 a.m. near Hunter Road, just north of Chatham Road.

The tornado traveled through JB Firestone Memorial Park before lifting. NWS reports the tornado reached a maximum wind speed reached 90 mph. The tornado traveled for just over a mile and a half and lasted for two minutes.

The damage was limited to uprooted and snapped trees and there was some minor damage to the roof shingles of a house, according to NWS.

Geauga County

NWS says Chardon in Geauga County saw an EF1 tornado at approximately 12:18 a.m. It gained a maximum speed of 110 mph and traveled just over a mile.

The EF1 touched down near the intersection of Aquilla Road and Tewksbury Lane where it damaged trees and power lines. It then traveled through Meadow Wood Drive before impacting a property on the west side of Taylor Wells Road – it lifted shortly after uprooting trees.

EF0 tornado

Trumbull County

An EF0 tornado, gaining an estimated maximum wind speed of 85 mph, was spotted in Trumbull County, near Bristolville, at 12:35 a.m. It was on the ground for two minutes and traveled nearly two miles.

NWS says the tornado touched down east of Mahan Denman Road on Hyde Shaffer Road. Several tree branches were snapped. As it traveled, it also caused damage to corn fields, trees and multiple homes. It ended near North Park Avenue.