NW Ohio dental clinic collecting candy for troops overseas

Dental Excellence (which has locations in Sylvania, Delta and Napoleon) will pay $1 per pound of candy up to $10.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A northwest Ohio dental clinic is buying candy to distribute it to service men and women deployed overseas.

Excellence Dental, which has locations in Sylvania, Delta and Napoleon, will pay $1 per pound of candy, up to $10, to children who drop it off at any of their offices between Monday, Nov. 2 to Friday, Nov. 6, during business hours.

Additional care items such as scarves, small stuffed animals, socks, lip balm, DVDs and CDs, and letters of appreciation will also be accepted.

Last year, Dental Excellence collected over 250 pounds of candy for U.S. troops.

“We love the idea of keeping children’s teeth clean and healthy while bringing a smile to our troops,” Dental Excellence Group founder and CEO Dr. Michael Carpenter said.

Operation Gratitude is a national non-profit organization created to lift morale by sending care packages to U.S. troops stationed around the world. The organization encourages anyone who has a family member or friend deployed overseas to request a care package on the Operation Gratitude website.

Family members and supporters can visit www.OperationGratitude.co to share contact information or learn how they can support the troops.