TIFFIN, Ohio — A new partnership aims to help get more recent college graduates into the nursing field.

On Monday, Tiffin University signed a partnership agreement with Mercy College of Ohio. The agreement launches a new nursing program for Tiffin University that will offer enrolled students a double degree.

Once completed, graduates will receive a bachelor's in Applied Health Science, and a bachelor's in Nursing.

"It is something brand new that we're bringing on, both degrees are brand new to the institution and they'll be effective this fall 2020," said Tiffin University president Dr. Lillian Schumacher.

Class sizes are expected to be about 16-20 students. Tiffin University students will be taught be Mercy College of Ohio faculty on the TU campus for two years, then finish their clinical courses at Mercy College in Toledo.

The partnership is to ensure students have more options in regards to where they live and to help shore up the growing experience shortage in the registered nursing profession.

"I think it's just exciting for two private schools, coming together and building together, to offer more opportunities to students in the northwest Ohio area," Lori Edgeworth, V.P. of enrollment at Mercy College of Ohio said.

The first nursing students will be taking their courses on the Tiffin University campus in the Fall of 2020 and will begin to take their clinical courses in Toledo beginning in 2022.

