TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you love spending your time at the ballpark? How would you like to get paid wile you're there?

The Toledo Mud Hens have positions open at Fifth Third Field for the 2020 season just waiting for you to fill them!

Available positions include a variety of jobs on the concessions team as well as servers and bartenders at the Holy Toledo! Tavern and Feetwood's Tap Room.

Internships are also available for college students pursing a degree in Sports and Business Management, Marketing and Communications and more.

Complete this application if you're interested in any of these jobs. Qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview, and final candidates will be invited for an on-site interview.