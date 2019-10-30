TOLEDO, Ohio — You can make the most of fall at Toledo's Metroparks before winter fully sets in.

"This is northwest Ohio, right? So the days are numbered for having optimum time outside," Matt Killam, marketing director for the Metroparks, said.

Different fall programs include murder mysteries, stepping back in time and enjoying a little afternoon tea.

If you've ever wanted to go star-gazing, you can ditch the light pollution on Nov. 19. An astronomer will help you discover the stories in the sky with a telescope.

If you're looking for activities to get your heart pumping, a variety of hikes and strolls offer different levels of exercise.

An experienced naturalist will take you for a walk every Wednesday until Thanksgiving at Middlegrounds Metropark.

Wildwood Preserve hosts walks for toddlers and seniors on Wednesdays.

This Veteran's Day, hike for 11 miles November 11 at Oak Openings.

"We want to get people outside, so there's hiking the 170 miles of trails Metroparks have, there's star-gazing, outdoor skills workshops and mountain biking, which is still really cool for a few months yet," Killam said.

Nov. 1, you can take tea at the Stranleigh. Wildwood's Manor House featuring specially brewed tea and delicious sandwiches and desserts.

Also at Wildwood, step back in time to a school day in 1893. You can discover how class functioned without modern items at the Oak Grove School on Nov. 2.

"Fall at the Metroparks is the place to be," Killam said.

Most of these programs and activities are completely free. Programs with a fee start at just a few dollars and don't cost more than $20.

For a full list of November activities and programs, visit the Metropark's calendar.