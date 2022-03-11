November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

The Lenawee County Humane Society says even though your time with a senior animal may be shorter, it will still make a difference in the pet's life and yours.

ADRIAN, Mich. — National Adopt a Senior Pet Month is during November and there are several older animals in our area in need for their forever home.

The Lenawee County Humane Society has several dogs and cats in their later years. They consider a senior pet to be seven years or older.

LCHS says that people tend to think adopting a puppy or younger pet will allow the person to bond better with the animal, but that's not true.

There are times when senior animals come from homes in which their original owner passed away and they need that comfort just as a human would.

LCHS says even though your time with a senior animal may be shorter, it will still make a difference in the pet's life and yours.

"A senior dog will grab a hold of your heart like nobody else," said Marcie Cornell, Executive Director of the Lenawee County Human Society. "They need you more than a puppy. A puppy can have anyone, right? A puppy has to be trained and all of those things. A senior dog really needs you, and once they connect with you, that bond will just take your heart."

Some people might be reluctant that a senior dog could come with medical issues, medical bills. You should check with your local human society because there are programs to help with that.

To see the senior dogs available for adoption at the Lenawee County Humane Society, you can visit their website.