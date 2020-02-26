DELTA, Ohio — More than 100 new jobs are coming to northwest Ohio.

Nova Tube & Steel announced plans to open two new pipe and tube mills in the village of Delta.

The Canadian-based company processes and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum products, and operates as an intermediary between primary metal producers and manufacturers.

Nova says they’re investing more than $70 million in the new facility.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says the new 250,000 square-foot plant will generate nearly $6 million for the area.

Many regional partners worked collaboratively in moving this project forward, including JobsOhio, the Regional Growth Partnership, Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, and Toledo Edison/First Energy.

"The new steel plant will utilize the latest in advanced manufacturing technology with Ohio talent to support growing demand in the North American market," said Dana Saucier, JobsOhio vice president and head of economic development.

Groundbreaking is set for this summer, and the plant is expected to be fully operational sometime in 2021.