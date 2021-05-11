Day of Service provides free dental care for veterans

On Saturday, veterans and their significant others can receive oral care at several area Aspen Dental locations.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. On Saturday, Aspen Dental is making sure all veterans and their significant others get the proper oral care that they need.

Military family members are also eligible for the free appointments. Now in its seventh year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

Aspen Dental notes U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.

There are still plenty of spots available to reserve your appointment - call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule. Appointments are required.