Notre Dame Academy alumnus gives back to local nuns

Despite hardships, one local woman made it her mission to bring some holiday cheer to nuns in our area.

During these hard times, some of our holiday spirit might've been lost. But one local woman made it her mission to spread spirit during times when people may need it the most.

"Everybody just needs a little spirit, needs a little Christmas joy. So I thought it would be fun to do to bring a little smile to someone else's face," explained Lindsey Short.

Short and her husband both lost their jobs due to the pandemic, but that didn't stop her from wanting to help others. Short wants to bring joy to our community by donating Christmas gifts and her mission is to donate to local nuns and nursing homes.

"I have been given enough to donate 100 of these (gift bags) to our sisters of Notre Dame here at Lial, as well as at Notre Dame Academy and Ursuline Center," said Short.

She took to social media about her idea and to her surprise, donations came flooding in.

"When I was telling my mom about it on our Notre Dame alum site, I graduated in '03, that is where everything went crazy," said Short.

Short is asking for $20 as a donation to help purchase the products for the gift bags. She is hoping to drop the presents off to those in our community by next week.

"I will buy her new skin products which is also solution, it's a hand or foot cream. Everyone has dry skin with everything. And I'll get the white fuzzy socks, and Saint Benedict Catholic School preschool made little gifts," explained Short.

She hopes to make this a new tradition.

"Maybe do it a little different, maybe add more people into it, make it a bigger deal. We'll see," she said.