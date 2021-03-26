Not just for books! Toledo libraries step up to serve during COVID-19 pandemic

On top of scheduling vaccine appointments, the library kept its Wi-Fi on during the shutdown for families to use in the parking lot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tiffany Simmons is a regular visitor at the Washington Branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

And over the past year, their staff has helped her in more ways than one.

"I have taken advantage of about every little program they have come up with," said Simmons.

Tiffany recently got a computer from the library through the library's "PCs for People" partnership which offers refurbished technology at a low cost. And upon picking up her computer, she also got help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

"As the librarian was helping me load it into my car, she was like, have you had your COVID vaccine yet? And I said, you know, I've been trying to get it but I just don't know where to look! And she said come back with me to the library!" explained Simmons.

One week later, Tiffany was on her way to her vaccine appointment. She's not the only one getting help with these types of problems. Toledo Library Executive Director Jason Kuscma says various library locations help thousands of people get scheduled every week.

"We really want to make sure that we are being helpful to our community in ways that the community needed us to help, right? Not just us telling them what we can do. We checked in with the county and the emergency operations center and asked them what resources we could bring to help," said Kuscma.

On top of scheduling vaccine appointments, the library kept its Wi-Fi on during the shutdown for families to use in the parking lot. Additionally, library vans and trucks were used to transport supplies to testing centers.