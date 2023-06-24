18 tenants in temporary lodging after south Toledo apartment complex fire

Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a three-story apartment building containing 24 units Tuesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters battled a fire at a south Toledo apartment complex for several hours Tuesday night in a blaze that sent 18 tenants to temporary housing.

Crews responded to Norwich Apartments on Norwich Road in south Toledo at approximately 9:05 p.m. after several 911 calls reported smoke coming from a 24-unit building in the complex. When firefighters arrived on scene, crews worked to reach the third story of the building, where they located the fire, TFRD reported in a social media post.

Firefighters were able to get water to the fire within 10 minutes of arrival, then completely evacuated the building in the following five minutes. According to TFRD authorities, all occupants were accounted for. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross of Northern Ohio also responded to the scene and assisted 18 tenants with temporary lodging.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and was caused by an electrical issue.

Crews remained on scene until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday before releasing the building back to the complex manager.

Toledo Fire and Rescue provided photos of the scene.

