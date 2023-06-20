Norwalk police: Pregnant mother dies after being shot in back by 2-year-old child

The victim called 911 and said her son had shot her, and she later died at the hospital.

NORWALK, Ohio — Police have confirmed a woman and her unborn child are dead after she was apparently shot by her 2-year-old son last Friday in Norwalk.

According to the incident report, the woman called 911 just before 1:15 p.m. and told dispatchers the toddler shot her in the back. Once on scene at the Woodlawn Avenue home, officers found the woman and the child upstairs, with a 9 mm handgun right next to her.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Based on early information, authorities believe the 2-year-old got ahold of the gun and accidentally shot the mother.

"The Norwalk Police Department offers our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and all those affected by the tragic passing of the young mother and her unborn son," the department said in a statement. "Words truly cannot express how heartbreaking this is, and we cannot imagine the pain and heartache you're feeling."

The 2-year-old boy is currently in the custody of his father, who was not home at the time of the incident. The woman's name has not yet been released.

An investigation into the case remains ongoing, with no criminal charges being filed at this time.

