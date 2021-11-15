Northwood police asking for the public’s help identifying theft suspect

The suspect is described as a male in his 60s who took items from a store without paying for them.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — The Northwood Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a theft suspect.

The suspect is described as a male in his 60s with gray hair. Police say he took items from a store without paying for them.

The time and place of the theft is unknown. It is also unknown whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information can call the police and remain anonymous. if you have information on the person pictured, you are asked to call 419-691-5053 and reference report 21-1502.