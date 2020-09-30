Northwood police seek to identify 3 individuals with information on theft, assault

Police say the incident occurred at America's Best Value Inn.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood police are searching for three individuals who could have information on an assault in the area.

In a post on Facebook, officers said they believe the people pictured may have knowledge about a theft from, and the assault of multiple people staying at America's Best Value Inn.

If you can identify them, or have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barrett with the Northwood Police Dept.

If you know the pictured individuals, please let Detective Sergeant Barrett know. They may have information concerning a... Posted by Northwood Police Department on Tuesday, September 29, 2020