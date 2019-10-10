BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a resolution approving the Uniform Water Purchase and Supply Agreement with the city of Toledo. The vote was passed unanimously by the seven Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board members in attendance.

“After years of discussion, studying multiple options, The District’s Board feels this contract is the most agreeable to our members for a long-term, fair rate,” said District Board Chairman Mark Sheffer. “Toledo’s current administration has made an effort to improve trust by making The District and partnering suburbs a part of the Toledo Regional Water Commission,” Sheffer added.

Currently, there are six separate government entities with approximately 6,500 customers that are serviced by The District and supplied with Toledo water. They include Northwood, Rossford, Walbridge, Lake Township, Troy Township, and Perrysburg Township.

In September, The District hosted a public meeting outlining regional water options. The District has recently participated in multiple public council and township meetings to increase member awareness on how water options will impact them. “Because we serve multiple communities with Toledo water, we wanted to be sure they had a good understanding of our options and of this agreement,” said Jerry Greiner, president of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

