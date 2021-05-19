Northwestern Water & Sewer District to begin hydrant flushing

The annual maintenance is required by the Ohio EPA.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is starting its annual hydrant flushing program.

The District will open 3,980 hydrants in the five-county service area between now and November. The annual maintenance is required by the Ohio EPA.

Flushing tests hydrants to ensure they work properly and have ample flow for first responders. Also, sediment is removed to improve water quality.

Water is safe to drink during the flushing. There may be a temporary drop in water pressure.