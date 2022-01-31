Northwest Ohioans getting in some last-minute grocery shopping before the snow comes

People are filing inside grocery stores ahead of this potentially historic snowstorm, making sure their shelves at home are stocked.

TOLEDO, Ohio — People packed the grocery stores around the area Monday, filling the parking lots and exiting with carts full of necessities.

Shoppers stocked up on salt for driveways, non-perishable food items as well as toilet paper and even beer.

The corporate affairs manager of Kroger, Amy McCormick, said the supply chain issues affecting most of the nation haven't made that much of an impact within Kroger.

She explained the shelves are especially stocked right now because of some big events that are right around the corner.

"We're already planning and preparing for additional customer visits for Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl," McCormick said. "Now, we've added additional product deliveries to our stores throughout the Toledo area for the forecasted inclement weather."

A Kroger employee told WTOL 11 that they've already canceled their weekly shipment for this week because of the snowstorm that's expected.

The advice given is to get there sooner rather than later to get needed supplies.