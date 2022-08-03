Northwest Ohioans collecting food, supplies to send aid to Ukraine

The group has been collecting essentials to be shipped overseas. Things like vitamins, canned food and diapers are just a few of the items needed.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Toledo Helps Ukraine is a new group that formed when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Over the last week, the group has been collecting food and supplies to be shipped overseas. Things like vitamins, canned food and diapers are just a few of the items that people over in Ukraine say are needed.

And the group has teamed up with Impact With Hope to make it happen.

"We are trying to help all the ones who have crossed the border or are still in Ukraine, who need all they can get," volunteer Mercedes Kauder said.

In a few short weeks, all of the supplies will be in Ukraine to help people who are unable to leave the country, thanks to Toledoans who have donated this past week.

"I still have friends, I still have church members that I grew up with, my teachers, my neighbors, coworkers and elder people who cannot leave right now that are still there. They would appreciate the supplies and aid," organizer Alona Matchenko said.

But this is just the beginning. The group plans to keep collecting items to help as many people as possible.

"We want to do this weekly, probably five or six days a week," Kauder said. "As much as we can, to get as much over there as possible."

If you're looking to donate, the group has a GoFundMe or you can drop off items at the Impact With Hope warehouse at 905 Farnsworth Rd. in Waterville.

If you'd like to volunteer your time, they are still looking for volunteers. You can sign up here.