OHIO, USA — Another step forward in re-opening Ohio was taken on Tueday, as shoppers hit a store, other than the grocery store, for the first time in weeks. Although stay at home orders are still active, retail businesses in Ohio now have the green light to open.

"We actually have been quite busy I was surprised," said Ryan Young, store manager at Perrysburg Mattress in Levis Commons.

While restaurants have been open for pick-up throughout this pandemic, they are happy foot traffic is coming back to shopping plazas.

"Today's been better than it had been! We're seeing an upswing in business," said Ross Sweitzer, co-owner of Clean Juice in Perrysburg.

While not every retailer chose to re-open Tuesday, those who have are required to have employees wear masks, maintain proper sanitation procedures and limit the number of customers to 50% of their fire code. Local store managers are doing their best to make sure shoppers feel comfortable while shopping.

"Employees are happy, we are taking safety precautions, we have masks and we even have call ahead times where you can schedule an appointment which that's important because if you want an alone time or you're kind of nervous," said Young.

Right now about 60-65% of the stores in Levis Commons are open. Franklin Park Mall released its own guidelines for shoppers planning to come visit.

And while it's not required by the state, many shoppers chose to wear a mask while shopping the first day back.

"I think it's very important because mostly when people cough or sneeze, yes I think everyone should wear a mask," said Anna Chlebowski, a shopper at Levis Commons.

Chlebowski added while she feels it may be too early to open stores, she also feels business owners need support if they're going to survive.

"Personally I think too early, but then you have to think about people's livelihood! Thank gosh I'm retired, I feel bad for the people that have to go to work because they need that income," she said.

Individuals stores have their own guidelines for shoppers and can limit the amount of people inside stores at a time. Shoppers at Franklin Park Mall claim they felt safe the first day back shopping.

"I'm just bored being in the house all day and having nothing to do. I feel safe they keep it sanitized and everything," said one shopper.

