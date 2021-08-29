Tributes at NW Ohio restaurants and bars honor the 13 US service members killed in Afghanistan

Restaurants, bars and even coffee shops have displayed their respects to the 13 service members killed in the Kabul airport attack.

TOLEDO, Ohio — All across the nation, many restaurants, breweries, bars and coffee shops are paying their respects to the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday's bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group. The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

One of those 13 killed was an Ohio native. Max Soviak from Berlin Heights graduated from Edison High School in 2017. The fallen are:

Maxton "Max" Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, a Navy Hospital Corpsman Nicole Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California, a maintenance technician with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, a Marine and native of Bondurant, Wyoming Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui, 20, a Marine from Norco, California Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, a Marine from Logansport, Indiana Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, a Marine from Rancho Cucamonga, California Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, a Marine who grew up in the St. Louis area Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, a Marine from Utah Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page, 23, a Marine raised in Red Oak, Iowa Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, a Marine born in the Dominican Republic. She lived in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, a Knoxville, Tennessee, native Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, a Marine from Riverside County, California Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, 20, a Marine from Laredo, Texas

Northwest Ohio establishments are among those honoring the fallen and also share their respects on social media. Here are some establishments that are honoring the 13 American heroes:

Twin Oast Brewing located on Catawba Island poured 13 glasses of draft beer to honor the ones lost as well as their loved ones.

AJ’s Doolittles Sports Bar and Grill in Lambertville, Michigan, reserved a table of 13 glasses of draft beer in honor of the 13 U.S service members.

The Renaissance in Tiffin dedicated its bar top to honoring the 13 U.S Service Members with 13 domestic beers and candles.

Catawba Island Brewing Co located on Catawba Island reserved a hightop for the 13 U.S. Service Members and poured draft beer in 13 glasses.

The Clyde VFW 3343 displayed 13 beers on a reserved table as well as hats from the branches of military the Service Members were from.