TOLEDO, Ohio — People in Toledo and nearby communities woke up to the news of two mass shootings in a 24 hours interval. One of them happened Sunday only two hours away south, in Dayton, Ohio.

The other one took place in El Paso, Texas, Saturday, which left a total of 29 victims dead between the two incidents and several other injured.

As people finished absorbing the news from Saturday, they learned Sunday that nine people were killed in Dayton and 27 others were injured while awaiting in line to get into a bar and enjoy the nightlife.

According to police, the whole tragedy unfolded in just 30 seconds.

The suspect was killed by police after he fired dozens of bullets in Dayton's entertainment district that also killed his sister, police say.

Residents in Toledo said they are in shock as they digest the tragic incidents.

"I feel people do have a false sense of security. It can happen anywhere and I do believe that we have to be aware that it could happen, be prepared when it does, or in the event that it does," Toledo resident Scott Morris said.

Many heard about the weekend shootings on social media. If asked if they feel safe and if tragedies like those in El Paso and Dayton can be avoided, residents across Toledo said they feel safe in their communities, but it's unrealistic to be prepared for these types of incidents.

"Today, you can get 20 dollars and it isn't worth anything. People are just under a lot of pressure," said Bruce Gantt, who lives in Toledo.

According to police, the gunman from Texas killed 20 people and injured 26 at a Walmart near the border where many Mexicans often go shopping.

The suspected shooter arrested in El Paso has been booked on capital murder charges and police say they will seek the death penalty as the shooting is being treated as a domestic terrorism case.

