Ohio politicians, police, activists react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

The jury reached a verdict in the George Floyd murder case Tuesday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts Tuesday in the murder of George Floyd.

The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial began deliberating after a full day of closing arguments on Monday. They ended at 8 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Ohio politicians, police leaders and other figures chimed in on social media following the verdict.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral:

"A gruesome chapter in our country’s history has come to a close, but that does not mean progress should stop. I am happy that justice was served to George Floyd, his family, and his loved ones.

I stand with the family of George Floyd who now have a resolution, though not an end, to their past year of heartache, frustration, and anger. I stand with my officers who continue to protect and serve the residents of Toledo each day. I stand with Toledo because we know our work is not done and will continue to look forward to the continued discussions and actions to repair and improve police and community trust."

Toledo Black Lives Matter activist Julian Mack:

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo):

Justice is served. The fact remains that George Floyd should be alive today. Let us derive strength from his memory, and the memories of countless others, to carry on our fight for a reimagined system of justice that actually treats people with dignity, respect, and equality. — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) April 20, 2021

University of Toledo President Gregory Postel:

We acknowledge that today’s verdict in the Chauvin trial can elicit a wide range of emotions for all of us. @UToledo has resources available for students, faculty and staff. https://t.co/MPjabzHTCY — Dr. Gregory Postel (@UTPresident) April 20, 2021

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio):

George Floyd’s death was tragic and should never happen to anyone in America.



I am grateful today that justice appears to be served as we await sentencing. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) April 20, 2021

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

Last year, millions of people around the world spoke with a collective voice when we said Black Lives Matter. Together, we will continue tackling the deep-rooted, structural racism and inequity present in our institutions and faced by Black Americans every day. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 20, 2021

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost:

What Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd is murder. He killed more than a man—he nearly killed the hope of justice.



The jury called it murder, and restored that hope.



Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession. That should weigh heavily in his sentencing hearing. — Attorney General Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) April 20, 2021

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson:

Amen. Justice has been served. Yet our work to dismantle systemic racism, in all its forms, continues. We must eliminate barriers that have prevented or made it more difficult for Black Michiganders & all marginalized communities to live, work, drive, & vote in our state. Onward. https://t.co/f6nzm7ZDHI — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) April 20, 2021

Statement from Governor Mike DeWine on the Guilty Verdicts in the Derek Chauvin Case

“A jury in Minneapolis has spoken by convicting Derek Chauvin of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.“Our system of justice worked. The jury members listened to both sides, weighed the evidence, and came to this verdict.“As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd.”