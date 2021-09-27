Northwest Ohio mom starts campaign to connect kids to ISR swim lessons after daughter drowns in backyard

"Because of Logan" was started to make sure no child ever drowns again.

OHIO, USA — Dealing with loss is something we all have to go through at some point. But for parents who lose a child, the pain can be unbearable.

Michelle Fox is one northwest Ohio parent currently facing that reality. She will always remember her 2-year-old daughter Logan as an outgoing, fearless tomboy-in-the-making.

"She was just so carefree! It was just so inspiring, in a sense, to live like her," Michelle said.

But this past May, Logan's life was cut short after a drowning accident in her family's backyard pond. A family friend was watching Logan and her three sisters at the time.

After multiple attempts to save her life, Logan passed away at Toledo Hospital. Despite the almost unbearable pain, her entire family has spent the past few months not just moving forward, but working to make a change.

"We have to find beauty in life because Logan was here," Michelle said.

Michelle has started "Because of Logan," which is a movement to raise money in her daughter's honor for children to take ISR swim lessons.

ISR swim training teaches babies as young as six months to flip over and rescue themselves. This has saved many local children who have accidentally fallen in a backyard pool or pond.

While incredibly beneficial, the training costs more than typical swimming lessons, which is why Michelle is trying to connect more families to this resource.

"Considering the cost, and people who have big families like we do, I mean even if you don't have a big family, it's still a pretty big cost and it's a big commitment," Michelle said.

Even though the accident happened right in the Fox backyard pond, they refuse to let it stop them from enjoying fun experiences together in that space.

Their entire goal is to ensure, because of Logan, no child ever drowns again, by connecting them to these life-saving lessons.

"I'll be honest, it's kind of mixed emotions. It kind of takes me back to the day in wishing I gave Logan those skills because she would maybe be here today. But I'm also so happy because of Logan, a life was saved."

If you would like to attend the first big "Because of Logan" event fundraiser, it is on Friday, Oct. 1.

Tickets and more information are available here.