Ohio Loves Peaches but they are currently rare to find

Farms in northwest Ohio have opted out of selling peaches because they are costly to produce.

SWANTON, Ohio — You may not think it's time yet, but if you're a fan of peaches, Ohio Farmers say it's time to buy.

Not only did the juicy fruit come early this year, but the supply is low.

Martha Mora, the co-owner of Johnston Fruit Farms, said peaches have been trouble for some time, so they've had to rethink their planting strategy to protect their bottom line.

"We took our peaches out five years ago because more often than not we did not end up with a crop," Mora said. "Either it became too cold in the winter and the buds got frozen, or you had buds but they got nipped in the bud, as they say."

The peaches have been replaced with flowers, raspberries and blueberries and you can come to Johnston's farm and pick them yourself, Mora said.

While they're gone from the Swanton farm, Mora said there are many ways you can still grow peaches in northwest Ohio. But it could be a costly investment.

"Try to grow varieties that are more cold-tolerant than maybe your typical red haven or some of the more bud-tender varieties," she said.

She also said you can invest in a fan, which is something Jeff MacQueen, the president of MacQueens Orchards in Holland, said he's had to rely on this season.

"A calm still night, the cold starts to settle down so we always try to keep the air moving," MacQueen said. "We got fans and we rent big fans that we set up in the orchard."

MacQueens produced 10 acres of peaches this year, and even with the fans, they say that's only 50% of what they planned.

Peaches are in high demand, so the prices have gone up. You can find them at MacQueens for $8.50 per quart.