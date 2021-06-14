Northwest Ohio courts revising COVID-19 procedures

At Lucas County Common Pleas, COVID-19 procedures remain in effect until July 2 at 4:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Courts across northwest Ohio are revising some of their COVID-19 procedures.

Toledo Municipal Court is continuing to require face masks and social distancing within public and secure areas of the building, however, you can expect the face mask requirement to be removed on August 2. In-person appearances returned for those in custody at the Lucas County Corrections Center. The number of jail inmates brought over at any one time will be limited to ensure social distancing among inmates while they wait to appear in courtrooms.

At Lucas County Common Pleas, COVID-19 procedures remain in effect until July 2 at 4:30 p.m. Face masks are still required for entry until July 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Effective June 1, each judge will be assigned a morning or afternoon block for an in-person docket for out-of-custody defendants. The blocks span from Wednesday mornings to Friday mornings with none available on Friday afternoon.

Each docket will be limited to not more than 10 out-of-custody defendants per scheduled block.

They're conducting socially distanced jury trials; only two at a time. Only witnesses, attorneys, the parties and jurors are allowed to be in the courthouse during the trial.

Also during the trial, the courthouse will be closed to spectators and the public.