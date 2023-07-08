Northwest Ohio arts groups receive grants from state

The grants were funded by the American Rescue Plan, passed by congress in 2020 to help offset financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OHIO, USA — Editor's note: The above story originally aired in May 2022. The Toledo Repertoire Theatre received state grant money earlier in 2023.

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced more than $20 million in grant money to support over 100 arts organizations around the state.

The grants are part of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program and brings the total amount of money awarded by the program over the last year to $43 million.

DeWine’s office says the grants will be used to pay for employee compensation, recruitment, rehiring and training expenses, rent or mortgage payments and operating costs.

The American Rescue Plan, also known as the CARES Act, gave states broad latitude to distribute funds to help people and organizations whose finances were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Development, grants equaled 10% of the applicant’s calendar year 2022 operating expenses, and no grants exceeded $1,500,000.

Five organizations in Lucas County received grants:

Only two other organizations across northwest Ohio received grants this round:

Four organizations, three in Cleveland and one in Columbus, received the maximum amount available to organizations, $1,500,000.

The grants represent a second round of funding for arts organizations across the state this year.

The first round of grants, totaling $23 and going to 139 organizations around the state happened in May.

At that time, Masterworks Chorale, ST Performing Arts LLC (Stranahan Theatre), Sylvania Community Arts Commission, The Toledo Museum of Art, the Toledo Jazz Festival, and the Toledo Rep all received grants, making them ineligible to receive grants during this round.

Governor DeWine first announced his intention to use money from the American Rescue Plan to fund the program in October 2020.

The state has also provided small business relief, provided rent and mortgage assistance, funded rural hospitals in addition to other programs with money from the CARES Act.