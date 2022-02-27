Northwest Ohio district wins top tap prize at international water tasting contest

Montpelier, Ohio won the prize for the fifth time. Two employees at the water treatment plant in Montpelier provide fresh water for the village of 4,000 people.

A small northwest Ohio town just made a big splash in an international contest.

An Ohio water district has won the top prize for U.S. tap water at an international tasting contest.

Montpelier, Ohio, took home first place for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 32nd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting in West Virginia.

Montpelier is in Williams County in the northwest corner of the state.

Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose from among entries in 16 states, three Canadian provinces and eight other countries.

Montpelier beat out last year’s winner, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which placed second.

Another California entry, the Mission Springs Water District, was third.

All three have won the gold medal previously.

Montpelier has long been known for their drinking water, having won the gold medal at the contest in 2017, 2007, 2006, 2003.

Two employees at the water treatment plant in Montpelier provide fresh water for the residents and businesses of Montpelier, according to the village's website.

Montpelier has a population of about 4,000 people.