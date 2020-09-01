TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman has been charged with endangering children after allegedly choking a child.

According to court documents, Rebecca Willabus, 33, admitted to choking her 2-year-old son with the intention of killing him. She allegedly said this was to protect him from a sex trafficking ring.

Willabus has a preliminary hearing set for Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.

