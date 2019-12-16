TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times Sunday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Walnut.

According to a police report, crews found Derrick Murphy, 36, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital by Life Squad. Murphy is expected to survive his injuries.

At this time, no suspects are in custody. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

